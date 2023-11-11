Finding the Best Early Black Friday TV Deals on Amazon

As the holiday season approaches, many shoppers are on the lookout for great deals on TVs. And when it comes to Black Friday, Amazon is a major player in the game. While some may have been skeptical after two Prime Days in the past four months, Amazon has announced that they will be offering their Black Friday TV deals starting on Friday, November 17.

Compared to other major retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Samsung, Amazon’s Black Friday sale may be later, but that doesn’t mean they won’t have some exciting offers. Whether you’re a casual TV watcher on a budget or someone looking for a cinematic or gaming experience, Amazon is definitely worth keeping an eye on.

During Prime Day 2 in October, Amazon offered deals like a 50-inch Omni Fire TV for $149.99 and a 50-inch Hisense QLED Fire TV for $199.99. These were great bargains for those looking for affordable options. And even before the official start of the Black Friday sale, Amazon already has some hidden gems available at record-low prices.

One notable option is the Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series. This TV offers decent viewing angles, supports Dolby Vision, and comes with the responsive Fire TV platform built-in. It’s currently back to its October Prime Day pricing, making it an attractive choice for those looking for a larger screen.

As the Black Friday sale approaches, more deals are expected to be revealed. Whether you’re looking for TVs in the 43 to 55-inch range, 65 inches, or even 75 to 85 inches, Amazon is likely to have something for everyone.

Make sure to stay updated on Amazon’s Black Friday TV deals, as they may surprise you with even more great offers. With their reputation for competitive pricing and a wide range of TV options, Amazon is definitely a contender to watch out for this Black Friday.

