Affordable Smart Listening: Amazon Brings Back Best Price Yet on All-new Echo Buds

If you’re looking for an affordable yet feature-packed smart earbud option, then Amazon has just the deal for you. Just ahead of Black Friday 2023, Amazon is offering its best price yet on the All-new Echo Buds. For a limited time, you can snag these entry-level smart earbuds for just $34.99, a straight 30% off the regular price of $50. This deal matches the fall Prime Day price and is the lowest price ever tracked for Amazon’s latest Echo buds release.

While the All-new Echo Buds may not provide the most high-end in-ear listening experience, they offer a great feature set at an affordable price. These sweat-resistant earbuds boast a workout-ready design and come with a 20-hour battery life via the included charging case. A quick 15-minute charge can give you an additional 2 hours of listening time. Plus, with built-in Alexa voice commands, you can easily control your music, podcasts, calls, reminders, and more.

Don’t miss out on the other Amazon Alexa birthday deals either. Alongside the All-new Echo Buds, Amazon is also offering price drops on its brand new releases, including the latest Bluetooth Fire TV Soundbar, Echo Show 5 3rd Gen, and the flagship Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

So, if you’re in the market for affordable and feature-rich smart earbuds, now is the perfect time to grab the All-new Echo Buds at their best price yet. Visit Amazon to take advantage of this offer and enhance your listening experience without breaking the bank.

FAQ

1. What is the original price of the All-new Echo Buds?

The regular price of the All-new Echo Buds is $50.

2. How much can I save with the current deal on the All-new Echo Buds?

You can save 30% off the regular price and get the All-new Echo Buds for $34.99.

3. What are the key features of the All-new Echo Buds?

The All-new Echo Buds feature 12mm drivers for crisp audio, balanced bass, and full sound. They also come with 2 microphones and a voice detection accelerometer for clear communication. The earbuds offer up to 5 hours of music playback (6 hours without wake word on) and up to 20 total hours with the charging case. Additionally, they support multipoint pairing, allowing you to connect to two devices simultaneously and seamlessly switch between them.

4. Is there a quick charging option for the All-new Echo Buds?

Yes, the All-new Echo Buds can be quick charged. A 15-minute charge provides up to 2 hours of listening time.

Sources:

– 9to5toys.com