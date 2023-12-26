Working at Amazon: Pros and Cons

Working at an Amazon warehouse may seem like an attractive opportunity, especially with the influx of holiday orders. However, a recent TikTok video an Amazon employee highlighted some of the downsides of working for the e-commerce giant. While some viewers agreed with the criticisms, others argued that these drawbacks are typical of any job.

In the viral video, the employee, known as Shy, wore her Amazon worker’s vest and listed the negatives of working for the company. One of the concerns she mentioned was “managers dtm,” an acronym for “doing too much.” Although this phrase can have positive connotations, Shy clarified in the comments that she meant managers who were annoyingly pedantic and overbearing.

Another downside mentioned Shy was the limited 30-minute lunch break at Amazon. This has been a long-standing issue for the company, with previous reports of strict schedules and inadequate breaks. Despite the allotted time, employees may feel pressured to prioritize work over enjoying their break fully.

Shy also highlighted the long shifts required at Amazon, including 10-hour and 11-hour shifts for overtime. This workload, coupled with shorter-than-promised break times (10 minutes instead of the advertised 15 minutes), can be challenging for employees.

While some viewers agreed with Shy’s criticisms, others defended Amazon, saying that these drawbacks are typical of many jobs. One person mentioned that working regular hours and having a guaranteed paycheck is not unique to Amazon. Another praised the pay and ease of the job, but acknowledged the longer hours as a trade-off.

Overall, working at Amazon has its pros and cons. It offers employment opportunities and a steady income, but it also comes with demanding work hours and strict schedules. Like any job, individuals must weigh these factors and decide if it aligns with their priorities and preferences.