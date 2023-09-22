Amazon to Introduce Advertisements on Prime Video to Boost Revenue

Amazon has announced that it will begin featuring advertisements on content streamed on its Prime Video platform as a way to raise revenue. The changes, set to take effect early next year, will apply to subscribers in the United States, Canada, Britain, and Germany, unless they choose to pay an additional $2.99 per month for an ad-free service.

In a statement, Amazon explained that the decision to introduce limited advertisements on Prime Video is necessary to continue investing in compelling content and to increase that investment over time. The company assured subscribers that it would have fewer ads compared to other streaming providers. The pricing for users in other countries will be disclosed at a later date.

While streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ have historically resisted commercials, they have recently started featuring ads in response to growing costs and declining subscription numbers. Netflix, for example, experienced a rise in revenue and added 5.9 million subscribers in the second quarter of this year after introducing an ad-supported membership tier and cracking down on password sharing. Likewise, Disney+ launched an ad-supported tier last December.

Amazon’s Prime Video is known for its popular shows such as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which received the most Emmy nominations for a streaming comedy series this year. With its expanded advertising strategy, Amazon aims to generate additional revenue to continue investing in high-quality content.

Overall, the introduction of advertisements on Prime Video is part of an industry-wide trend as streaming services seek alternative methods to offset rising costs and ensure a sustainable business model.

Sources:

– Add definition and source information here (without URLs)

– Add definition and source information here (without URLs)