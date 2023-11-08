Discover the Ultimate TV Experience with the LG 4K-TV on Amazon

Are you in the market for a new TV? Look no further than the incredible deal currently available on Amazon. You can now get the LG65NANO756QC 4K-TV with an impressive 65-inch screen for under 600 euros, making it the lowest price ever seen for this model. This is a significant drop from its original price of 1,199 euros just a few weeks ago.

The LG65NANO756QC offers a stunning 4K resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, delivering an immersive viewing experience that brings movies and video games to life. With NanoCell technology and the Gen5 4K AI processor, the TV enhances colors and optimizes the display quality. The AI Brightness Control feature ensures vibrant and lively visuals, while HDR 10 Pro and Dynamic Tone Mapping provide optimal contrasts for a more captivating viewing experience. Additionally, the Filmmaker Mode lets you enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows exactly as the director intended.

For gaming enthusiasts, the TV includes features such as Game Optimizer, which automatically enhances HDR graphics and ensures smooth gameplay. The Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) minimizes lag and stuttering, offering a seamless gaming experience. Although the TV has a standard 60Hz refresh rate, it still delivers excellent picture quality and fast response times, making it a suitable choice for gaming.

While the LG65NANO756QC is perfect for most users, those seeking an even higher refresh rate may consider the alternative option of a Sony Smart-TV with 120Hz, also available at a discounted price on Amazon.

Get ready to upgrade your entertainment setup with the LG 4K-TV. Don’t miss out on this incredible offer, exclusively available on Amazon. Experience breathtaking visuals and immerse yourself in your favorite movies, TV shows, and video games like never before.

FAQ:

Q: How much does the LG65NANO756QC 4K-TV cost on Amazon?

A: The LG65NANO756QC 4K-TV is currently priced at under 600 euros on Amazon.

Q: What features does the LG65NANO756QC offer?

A: The TV offers a 4K resolution, NanoCell technology, HDR 10 Pro, Gen5 4K AI processor, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Game Optimizer.

Q: Is the LG65NANO756QC suitable for gaming?

A: Yes, the TV provides excellent picture quality and fast response times, making it a great choice for gaming.

Q: Are there alternative options with a higher refresh rate?

A: Yes, a Sony Smart-TV with 120Hz is also available at a discounted price on Amazon.