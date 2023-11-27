Amazon MGM Studios in Talks to Create Live-Action ‘Masters of the Universe’ Movie

Amazon MGM Studios is reportedly in serious discussions to produce a live-action movie based on the popular action franchise, “Masters of the Universe.” The project is set to be helmed Adam and Aaron Nee, the duo behind the film “The Lost City.” This news comes after Netflix abandoned its plans to create a new installment in the franchise, despite having invested a significant sum of $30 million over the course of two years.

The talks between Amazon and MGM Studios are still in the early stages and may not result in a finalized deal. However, should the project move forward, the Nees would be responsible for script development and directing. Additionally, Kyle Allen is expected to star as the iconic character He-Man.

One notable difference between Netflix and Amazon’s approach to the film is the potential release strategy. While Netflix likely intended to debut the movie on its streaming platform, Amazon is considering a significant theatrical release. Mattel, the toy company that owns the rights to “Masters of the Universe,” along with producer Todd Black, are also keen on a theatrical release to maximize the film’s potential.

However, there are hurdles to overcome before the film can become a reality. Mattel’s rights to adapt the “Masters of the Universe” characters for film are set to expire in 2026. With DreamWorks Animation’s ownership transferred to NBCUniversal, a new deal would need to be negotiated to extend Mattel’s rights and proceed with the project.

Interestingly, Amazon’s new head of theatrical film and streaming, Courtenay Valenti, previously worked at Warner Bros. and was involved in the production of the successful Barbie movie. Valenti’s experience in toy-based properties could contribute to the potential success of “Masters of the Universe” under Amazon’s leadership.

