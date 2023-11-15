New Partnership Between Amazon and Snap Connects Users to In-App Shopping Experience

Amazon has recently announced a groundbreaking partnership with Snap, the popular social app, enabling users to purchase Amazon products directly from ads within the app. This move comes as Amazon seeks to stay competitive in the ever-evolving landscape of e-commerce and social media.

By linking their Snapchat and Amazon accounts, users can seamlessly complete purchases without leaving the social app. Amazon ads on Snapchat will provide real-time pricing, delivery estimates, product details, and Prime eligibility. This in-app shopping experience is currently available for select products advertised on Snapchat, whether sold Amazon itself or independent sellers within Amazon’s store.

This strategic collaboration not only allows Amazon to rival TikTok’s recent foray into social commerce through its TikTok Shop but also broadens its reach to a younger demographic. With Snapchat’s predominantly youthful user base, Amazon has the opportunity to showcase products that may not have been on the radar of these users during their typical Amazon browsing sessions. This move enables Amazon to tap into previously untapped markets and expand its customer base.

The Amazon-Snap partnership follows similar agreements between Amazon and other social networks. Recently, Amazon teamed up with Meta to facilitate direct purchasing through ads on Instagram and Facebook. Additionally, a partnership with Pinterest allows users to discover and purchase relevant products through shoppable content.

Notably, these partnerships are a shift for Amazon, as the company has attempted to create its own social media apps in the past. While Amazon’s TikTok-inspired shopping feed supports both photos and videos, it has not achieved the same level of organic engagement and non-commercialized atmosphere that users seek from social media platforms.

The collaboration between Amazon and Snap not only benefits Amazon in its rivalry with Shein, another rising player in e-commerce, but also boosts Snap’s advertising business, which has faced challenges in recent years. Following the announcement of the Amazon deal, Snap’s shares rose over 9%.

FAQ:

Q: What does the Amazon and Snap partnership entail?

A: The partnership allows users to buy Amazon products directly from ads on the Snap social app.

Q: What information will be provided within the Amazon ads on Snapchat?

A: Amazon ads will display real-time pricing, delivery estimates, product details, and Prime eligibility.

Q: Can users link their Snapchat and Amazon accounts?

A: Yes, users can link their accounts through a one-time set-up, enabling seamless in-app shopping.

Q: Which products are eligible for in-app shopping?

A: In-app shopping is available for select products advertised on Snapchat and sold Amazon or independent sellers.

Q: How does this partnership help Amazon compete with TikTok?

A: By exposing its products to younger users on Snapchat, Amazon has the potential to reach customers it may not have otherwise. Furthermore, it can showcase products that these users may not have considered buying on Amazon.

Q: What are some of Amazon’s other social media partnerships?

A: Amazon has also partnered with Meta (Instagram and Facebook) and Pinterest to facilitate direct purchasing through ads and shoppable content, respectively.

Q: How does this partnership benefit Snap?

A: The collaboration boosts Snap’s advertising business, which has faced challenges in recent years, leading to a rise in Snap’s shares following the announcement of the deal.