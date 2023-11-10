Amazon Developing New Operating System for Expanded Hardware Portfolio

Amazon is making strides to develop a brand-new operating system to power its expanding lineup of hardware devices. Currently, the company relies on Fire OS, a modified version of open source Android, for devices such as Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire Tablet series, and Echo Show speakers. However, a recent report from LowPass suggests that Amazon’s upcoming operating system, codenamed “Vega”, is nearing completion and is already being tested on Fire TV streaming sticks.

Unlike its predecessor, Vega will be built on Linux rather than forking from Android. It will adopt a “more web-forward application model”, allowing Amazon to leverage the foundation of Linux and potentially reach millions of users on cost-effective devices. Industry insiders speculate that Amazon’s motive behind this change is to expand its user base and generate revenue through advertisements and services.

While Amazon’s use of open source Android has provided customization options without compromising compatibility with Android apps, it has lagged behind Google’s proprietary advancements. This discrepancy becomes evident when comparing Amazon’s Fire OS 7, based on Android 9 from 2018, with Google’s Android 14 found on devices like the Pixel Tablet. By developing a new operating system from scratch, Amazon can overcome these limitations and gain greater flexibility to implement monetization strategies across a wider range of hardware categories.

Additionally, Amazon has been encouraging app developers to utilize Meta’s React Native framework for building apps compatible with various operating systems, including iOS and Android. Moving away from Android’s codebase, which carries unnecessary baggage for low-cost smart home devices, will enhance performance and optimize the user experience on Amazon’s hardware.

This transition away from Android not only grants Amazon independence from Google but also opens up opportunities for new and potentially lucrative partnerships with other hardware vendors.

