The Future of Watching NBA Games: Amazon and Apple Battle for Rights

According to reports from CNBC and the Wall Street Journal, both Amazon and Apple are vying to secure the rights to stream NBA games. While the official bidding process has yet to begin, the competition between these tech giants is already heating up. In addition to Amazon and Apple, NBC Sports is also planning to make a strong bid against the current partners, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Amazon has expressed interest in streaming not only local NBA games but also national games. Their goal is to become a comprehensive destination for both local broadcasts and nationally aired games, similar to their existing offering for Thursday Night NFL games. This move aligns with the potential changes in local TV contracts for NBA teams, as their agreements with Bally Sports TV are set to expire.

Although Amazon already streams NBA games in Brazil, they aim to expand their coverage to new territories, including the United States. This expansion could be a game-changer for fans, offering more access and convenience in watching their favorite NBA teams in action.

Meanwhile, ESPN and TNT, both owned Warner Bros. Discovery, are reportedly planning to reduce the number of NBA games they air. This opens up opportunities for streaming exclusives on platforms like Apple TV or Amazon. The shift towards online streaming platforms for sports content has been evident, with major sports leagues collaborating with streaming services. For example, the NFL moved Thursday Night Football to Amazon, MLS games can now be found on Apple TV+, and College Football will be available on Peacock starting this fall.

The formal negotiations for the new NBA TV rights are scheduled to begin in April 2024. However, preliminary talks between various parties are already underway, indicating the high stakes involved. Despite the reports and speculations, representatives from both Apple and Amazon have declined to comment on the matter.

In conclusion, the landscape of watching NBA games is on the brink of change, with the potential involvement of Amazon and Apple in securing streaming rights. As technology continues to advance, fans can expect more options and innovations in accessing their favorite sports content.

