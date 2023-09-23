Amazon Prime Video Introduces Advertising in Shows and Movies

Amazon Prime Video is set to introduce advertising during its shows and movies starting early next year. This move follows the trend among streaming services in offering different tiers of subscriptions. However, members of Amazon Prime have the option to pay $2.99 per month in the U.S. to keep their service ad-free.

Streaming services are engaged in a fierce competition for viewership, with users becoming increasingly skilled at switching between services based on price. This puts the platforms at risk of losing customers if they raise prices. On the other hand, they also need to generate new and engaging content to attract and retain users.

Disney, for example, will be charging $13.99 per month in the U.S. for its ad-free Disney+ service, a 75% increase compared to the ad-supported version. Meanwhile, Netflix charges $15.49 per month for its ad-free plan, more than double the monthly subscription with ads.

Amazon plans to include limited advertisements during its shows and movies in order to continue investing in compelling content. Currently, live events on Amazon Prime, such as sports, already include advertising. The introduction of ads in Prime Video content will begin in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada in early 2024, followed other countries later in the year.

Amazon assures that the price of Prime membership will not change next year. U.S. users will receive an email notification with information on how to sign up for the ad-free option before the ads are introduced.

It is worth noting that Amazon Prime Video is just one part of the comprehensive benefits that come with an Amazon Prime membership. Members also enjoy perks such as free shipping on Amazon.com, access to online music, and more.

Source: News article (source URL)