Amazon Prime Video to Introduce Advertising in 2024

Amazon Prime Video will be introducing limited advertising during shows and movies starting early next year. This move comes as other streaming services have added different subscription tiers to cater to varying consumer preferences. Currently, Amazon Prime members in the U.S. have the option to pay $2.99 per month to enjoy an ad-free experience.

Streaming services are facing intense competition in the battle for viewers, with consumers becoming increasingly skilled at switching between services based on price and content. This means that platforms risk losing customers through price hikes if they fail to provide compelling and engaging content.

Disney, for example, has announced that it will be charging $13.99 per month in the U.S. for ad-free Disney+ from mid-October, a significant increase compared to the ad-supported version. Netflix also offers an ad-free plan at $15.49 per month, more than double the monthly subscription with ads.

Amazon’s decision to introduce advertising during Prime Video content is aimed at allowing the company to continue investing in compelling content and increase that investment in the long term. Currently, live events on Amazon Prime, such as sports, already include advertising.

The rollout of ads in Prime Video content will begin in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada in early 2024, followed France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia later in the year. Amazon has stated that it will not be changing the price of Prime membership next year and will announce pricing for ad-free programming in countries outside the U.S. at a later time.

Amazon Prime Video is just one of the many benefits that come with an Amazon Prime membership. Subscribers also enjoy free shipping on Amazon.com purchases, access to online music, groceries, and more.

In June, Amazon was accused the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of enrolling consumers into Amazon Prime without consent and making it difficult for them to cancel their subscriptions. Amazon spokespersons have denied these claims.

