Introducing the Benefits of Amazon Prime: More Than Just Streaming

Starting in 2024, Amazon Prime Video will offer an ad-free tier for an additional $2.99 per month[^1^]. However, this change is not simply a way for Amazon to generate more revenue; it’s a strategic move to further invest in Prime Video and its content offerings. With critically-acclaimed series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and 68 Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Amazon MGM Studios in 2023, Amazon is committed to delivering top-quality programming[^1^].

The introduction of ads on Prime Video will be implemented with the aim of having fewer ads than traditional linear TV and other streaming platforms[^1^]. Subscribers will receive advance notice via email, ensuring full transparency throughout the process. The exact date of the ad-free tier launch has yet to be announced, but Prime members will be given ample time to decide whether they want to sign up for it[^1^].

While Prime Video is an enticing reason to become a Prime member, there are numerous other benefits that make the membership worthwhile. For as low as $6.99 per month, you gain access to a host of exclusive perks and savings[^2^]:

1. Fast and free shipping: Enjoy same-day, one-day, or two-day shipping on millions of items at no extra cost[^2^].

2. Exclusive deals and shopping events: Take advantage of special savings on Prime Day, Prime Big Deal Days, and more[^2^].

3. Amazon Music: Stream thousands of songs and podcasts for free using Amazon Music[^2^].

4. Prime Gaming: Get discounts and in-game content with Prime Gaming[^2^].

5. Prime Reading: Dive into a library of over 3,000 books and magazines for free with Prime Reading[^2^].

6. Unlimited photo storage: Safely store your precious memories with unlimited photo storage through Amazon Photos[^2^].

7. Additional savings: From free shipping at Amazon Fresh Stores to discounted prescriptions at CVS, Walgreens, and Amazon Pharmacy, Prime offers a variety of cost-saving opportunities[^2^].

8. Fashion benefits: Try up to six styles of clothing for free before making a purchase[^2^].

These are just a few examples of the extensive range of benefits available to Amazon Prime members. With a free 30-day trial, there’s no better time to experience the full value of Prime membership[^2^].

FAQ

1. When will the ad-free tier of Amazon Prime Video be available?

The exact date for the ad-free tier launch has not been disclosed. Prime members will receive advanced notice via email, allowing them to sign up for it in a timely manner.

2. Will the ad-free tier cost $2.99 per month for all countries?

The additional cost of $2.99 per month for the ad-free subscription is currently applicable only to US Prime members. The pricing for other countries has yet to be announced.

3. What are some of the exclusive shopping benefits of Amazon Prime?

Aside from the vast content library on Prime Video, Prime members enjoy perks such as fast and free shipping, exclusive discounts, access to Amazon Music, Prime Gaming benefits, Prime Reading, unlimited photo storage, and savings on prescriptions, among others.