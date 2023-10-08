Amazon Prime Video Introduces Ads: Analysts Predict Revenue Boost of up to $8 Billion

Amazon Prime Video is set to join the ranks of streaming services offering advertisements, and analysts are predicting a substantial revenue boost for the e-commerce giant. According to UBS internet analyst Lloyd Walmsley, Amazon could generate at least $3 billion in additional revenue if the streaming service shows three minutes of ads or less per hour. However, Walmsley believes that Amazon could potentially earn up to $6 billion if they decide to show six minutes of ads.

Unlike other streaming services that offer ad-supported tiers, Amazon Prime Video will introduce commercials for all subscribers, except for those who choose to pay for an ad-free experience. This move may come as a surprise to subscribers who have been accustomed to watching their favorite shows without interruptions. However, according to Walmsley, the addition of ads is likely to have minimal impact on costs for Amazon, as the company has either already owned or licensed the content.

Another analyst, Scott Devitt from Wedbush, estimates that a global rollout of ads on Amazon Prime Video could result in an incremental revenue boost ranging from $6.6 billion to $8 billion. Additionally, Devitt notes that the ad-free option will come with a price increase of around 20% for monthly subscriptions in the United States, or a 26% increase for annual subscriptions.

Amazon has stated that it aims to show “meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers,” but has not provided a specific estimate. Ads will begin appearing for Prime members in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada in early 2024, with other countries to follow later in the year.

While the price of an Amazon Prime membership will not be increased next year, U.S. accounts will have the option to opt out of the ad experience for an additional $2.99 per month. Amazon plans to extend the ad-free add-on to other countries, although a timeline has not been provided.

Before ads are introduced, Amazon will notify users with instructions on how to sign up for the ad-free tier.