Amazon Prime Video’s Advantage in the Ad Space

Amazon Prime Video will be entering the advertising space in early 2024, but in many ways, it has already had a presence there for quite some time. The company’s fast service, Amazon Freevee, has been selling video ads since before the rebranding of IMDb TV in April 2022. Additionally, Prime Video has been running commercials during “Thursday Night Football” games and awards shows, as well as promoting its series and movies with marketing ads.

Amazon as a company has been involved in advertising for over a decade, with its advertising services group experiencing significant growth in recent years. In the second quarter of 2023, Amazon’s ad sales reached $10.7 billion, representing 8% of the company’s total revenue. This branch of the business has been innovating and catering to brands, offering tailored ads and interactive experiences for consumers.

Amazon’s advertising services have a distinct advantage over its competitors, such as Disney and Netflix. Amazon’s extensive purchase history data from its e-retail platform gives it unparalleled targeting capabilities. Advertisers can leverage this data to reach specific audiences effectively. Furthermore, Amazon can track the impact of Prime Video ads on actual purchases, which is highly valued marketers.

Netflix, on the other hand, has also been experimenting with ads through its ad-supported tier. While Netflix is confident that advertising can become a significant revenue stream, it is currently in the early stages of developing this aspect of its business. Disney, with its established advertising presence through ABC and Hulu, still lags behind Amazon’s advertising prowess.

As the future of video advertising approaches, Amazon Prime Video’s entry into the ad space in 2024 solidifies its position as a dominant player. With its robust infrastructure, extensive user data, and ability to demonstrate ad effectiveness, Amazon Prime Video has a significant advantage over its competitors.

