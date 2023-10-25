New Streaming Channel “Crunchyroll” Now Available on Amazon Prime Video

Streaming enthusiasts can now rejoice as Amazon Prime Video introduces a highly anticipated addition to their lineup of channels. Crunchyroll, the popular anime-focused streaming giant, has joined the Prime Video Channels lineup, offering an extensive library of anime and manga content.

As with other Prime Video Channels, users can enjoy a 7-day free trial upon signing up for Crunchyroll. Following the trial, subscribers can choose from two plans: an $8 per month subscription for unlimited streaming of Crunchyroll’s entire library or a $10 per month subscription that also allows users to download shows for offline viewing.

While Crunchyroll already offers free access to anime and manga content, users typically need a premium subscription to access their favorite shows on TV. However, with the integration of Crunchyroll into Prime Video, subscribers gain the convenience of accessing Crunchyroll content on any device that supports the Prime Video app—eliminating the need for a separate Crunchyroll app or additional login credentials.

The Crunchyroll Prime Video Channel ensures a seamless streaming experience for anime enthusiasts, providing a one-stop solution for all their favorite anime series. Furthermore, the absence of ads within the Prime Video version of Crunchyroll enhances the overall viewing experience.

It’s important to note that while subscribing to Crunchyroll through Prime Video offers convenience, it does not provide access to all the benefits available directly through Crunchyroll. Subscribers to the original platform can enjoy additional features such as access to a digital manga library and exclusive deals on products from Crunchyroll’s storefront.

For those passionate about anime, the addition of Crunchyroll to Amazon Prime Video Channels opens up a world of entertainment possibilities. Whether users are seeking the latest releases or exploring classic favorites, this collaboration between two streaming giants ensures a comprehensive anime experience for fans across the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I access Crunchyroll on my TV through Prime Video?

Yes, subscribing to Crunchyroll through Prime Video, you can conveniently access Crunchyroll content on any device that supports the Prime Video app.

2. Are there any ads when streaming Crunchyroll content via Prime Video?

No, subscribers to Crunchyroll through Prime Video can enjoy an ad-free viewing experience.

3. What benefits do I get subscribing directly to Crunchyroll?

By subscribing directly to Crunchyroll, you gain access to features such as a digital manga library and exclusive discounts on products available on Crunchyroll’s storefront.

4. Can I download shows for offline viewing through the Crunchyroll Prime Video Channel?

Yes, opting for the $10 per month subscription, subscribers have the ability to download Crunchyroll shows for offline viewing.