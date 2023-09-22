Amazon Prime Video to Introduce Advertising in 2024

Amazon Prime Video will be introducing advertising during its shows and movies starting in early 2024. The move comes as streaming services are looking for ways to generate revenue and compete for viewers. Amazon Prime members currently have the option to pay $2.99 per month for an ad-free experience, but this will no longer be the default option.

Other streaming services, such as Disney+ and Netflix, have already introduced different tiers of subscriptions that offer ad-free options at higher prices. Disney+ recently announced that it will be charging $13.99 per month for its ad-free service, compared to $7.99 for the ad-supported version. Similarly, Netflix charges $15.49 per month for its ad-free plan.

Amazon stated that limited advertisements will be aired during shows and movies to fund investments in compelling content. Currently, live events on Amazon Prime, such as sports, already include advertising. The ads in Prime Video content will start in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada in early 2024, with other countries following later in the year.

Amazon emphasized that it will not be changing the price of Prime membership next year. It plans to announce pricing for ad-free programming in countries other than the U.S. at a later time. Prime Video is just one of the many benefits that come with an Amazon Prime membership, which also includes free shipping on Amazon.com purchases, access to online music, and more.

Overall, the introduction of advertising on Amazon Prime Video reflects the ongoing competition among streaming services to attract and retain customers. While some viewers may prefer an ad-free experience, others may opt for lower-priced subscriptions that include ads. This move Amazon will provide an additional revenue stream and allow for increased investment in content creation.

