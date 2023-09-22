Amazon Prime Video to Introduce TV Commercials

Amazon Prime Video, known for its ad-free streaming service, will soon start airing TV commercials. This move follows other streaming platforms like Disney+, Netflix, and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max, which have already introduced ad-supported tiers. Tim Hanlon, CEO of the media-industry consultancy Vertere Group, believes that the TV industry has always struggled with aggressive monetization.

Amazon Prime Video plans to run fewer ads compared to traditional broadcasters and broadband rivals. The initial benchmark is four minutes of ad time per hour. The introduction of commercials will begin in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada in early 2024, followed other countries later in the year. However, viewers who prefer an ad-free experience can still choose to pay an additional $2.99 per month on top of their annual Prime subscription.

The decision to embrace advertising is driven the need to continue investing in compelling content and increase overall investment. Amazon has made significant acquisitions in the content space, including the rights to NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” and the purchase of MGM Studios for $8.6 billion. The introduction of commercials will help sustain and expand these investments.

Streaming services have disrupted the traditional media landscape, challenging companies that have relied on advertising and subscription fees. The addition of commercials to streaming platforms marks a return to the dual revenue model. Hanlon states that the ideal business model is one that generates revenue from both subscribers and advertising.

While some platforms, like Apple TV+, are ad-free, most streaming services have embraced advertising to varying degrees. The concern is that as commercials become more prevalent, streaming platforms risk alienating viewers who were drawn to the ad-free experience. Striking the right balance between ads and content will be crucial in maintaining viewer satisfaction.

Overall, the introduction of TV commercials on Amazon Prime Video signifies the convergence of the streaming and traditional TV worlds. Whether this shift will be met with acceptance or backlash from viewers remains to be seen.

Sources:

– [Article source]