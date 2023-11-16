Amazon and Snapchat Partner to Enhance Online Shopping Experience

Amazon and Snapchat have announced a strategic alliance, allowing users to make direct purchases of products through integrated ads within the popular social media app. This collaboration confirmation comes directly from Amazon sources, as reported TechCrunch and originally disclosed The Information. Amazon ads on Snapchat will provide real-time information, including prices, delivery estimates, product details, and eligibility for Prime services, according to the e-commerce giant.

This groundbreaking approach enables consumers to link their Snapchat account with their Amazon account through a unique setup. Once the linking is established, users can make payments directly through Amazon within the product ad, using their default shipping address and payment method stored in their Amazon account, without leaving the social media application. In-app purchases with Amazon are available for specific products promoted on Snapchat, whether sold directly Amazon or independent sellers on the e-commerce platform.

This strategic partnership between Amazon and Snapchat not only represents a significant step in facilitating the online shopping experience but also positions Amazon more competitively against platforms like TikTok, which recently launched TikTok Shop in the United States. Amazon’s new functionality on Snapchat expands its reach to a younger audience from the millennial and Gen Z generations, offering them the opportunity to discover and purchase products that may have gone unnoticed during their usual Amazon shopping.

FAQ:

1. How can users link their Snapchat account with Amazon?

Users can link their Snapchat account with Amazon following a unique setup process within the app. Once the linking is established, users can make direct purchases through integrated ads.

2. Can users make in-app purchases only for specific products?

Yes, in-app purchases with Amazon on Snapchat are available for specific products promoted on the platform. These products can be sold either directly Amazon or independent sellers.

3. Will this partnership affect the overall online shopping experience?

The partnership between Amazon and Snapchat aims to enhance the online shopping experience providing real-time information and seamless payment options within the app.

This agreement with Snapchat adds to similar initiatives recently undertaken Amazon, such as the partnership announced last week with Meta, allowing users to buy products directly from ads on Instagram and Facebook. Additionally, in April, Amazon announced a collaboration with Pinterest, providing users with the ability to discover and purchase relevant products through purchasable content on the platform.