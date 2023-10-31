New Streaming Services Emerge, Offering Fresh Competition to Amazon, Disney, and Netflix

The landscape of streaming services has experienced a significant evolution in recent years. While major players such as Amazon, Disney, and Netflix have dominated the market, a wave of new services has emerged, challenging the status quo.

According to the latest report from Parks Associates and its Streaming Video Tracker, Amazon, Netflix, and Hulu continue to hold their dominance, but several newcomers are also experiencing substantial growth. This indicates consumer willingness to experiment with ad-supported services as they assess their budgets.

Parks Associates has compiled a list of the top 10 streaming services, featuring both established and emerging platforms. The standings are as follows:

1. Prime Video

2. Netflix

3. Hulu

4. Disney+

5. MAX

6. Paramount+

7. ESPN+

8. Peacock

9. Apple TV+

10. YouTube Premium

While the classic trio of Amazon, Disney, and Netflix still maintain their stronghold in the market, the growing presence of Apple, Google, and other tech giants marks a notable shift. For the first time, all three of these platform players have secured spots in the top 10 subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) list, underlining their immense influence.

Jennifer Kent, VP of Research at Parks Associates, comments on this development: “Streaming services are grappling with the ongoing challenge of establishing sustainable and profitable business models amidst an ever-changing landscape. As media giants strategically position themselves for the future of entertainment, we can anticipate further price increases, as well as increased aggregation and bundling of services.”

While cord-cutting and these streaming services are still in their early stages, Amazon, Disney, and Netflix remain central players. However, with new contenders vying for consumer attention and loyalty, the streaming industry is poised for even more vibrant competition in the years to come.