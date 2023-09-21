Amazon Music Live Returns with Season 2 Featuring Ed Sheeran and More

Amazon Music Live is set to make its return on Thursday, September 21 with the second season of its highly-anticipated concert series. Streaming live at 9 p.m. following Thursday Night Football, the show will feature some of the biggest music artists in the world. 2 Chainz will be hosting the event, which will include performances Ed Sheeran, Feid, Lil Durk, and more artists yet to be announced.

In a press release, 2 Chainz expressed his excitement about the upcoming season, stating, “We’re returning to your screens live after Thursday Night Football with even more new music, more album drops, and more wild performances than ever before. Amazon Music Live is the only place to be after the big game. Tune in and turn up.”

Streaming the show is easy, as it is now available on Prime Video. Non-members can still enjoy the concert series taking advantage of Amazon’s free trial. New subscribers are eligible for a 30-day free trial, allowing them to watch Amazon Music Live at no cost before committing to a subscription. For those who choose to continue after the trial, Amazon Prime Video costs just $14.99 a month and includes another 30-day free trial upon sign-up.

The first episode of the second season will feature Grammy-winning superstar Ed Sheeran. According to the show’s official synopsis, Sheeran will be performing some of his biggest hits as well as brand new songs from his forthcoming album, Autumn Variations, which will be released on September 29.

Get ready for a night of incredible music as Amazon Music Live returns with its second season, featuring performances some of the most renowned music artists in the world. Don’t miss out!

