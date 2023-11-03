Agreements with Tech Giants Aim to Safeguard Fair Competition

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has recently announced that it has reached agreements with two tech giants, Amazon and Meta Platforms (formerly known as Facebook), in an effort to protect fair competition on their respective marketplaces. These agreements were the result of extensive investigations conducted the competition watchdog into the retail platforms of both companies.

The CMA launched an investigation into Amazon’s practices in July 2022, following concerns that the company was favoring its own retail business over third-party sellers on its marketplace. It was alleged that Amazon provided an “unfair advantage” to its own products and prioritized sellers that utilized its warehouse and delivery services. To address these concerns, Amazon has committed to ensuring that third-party sellers can compete on a level playing field and that UK customers have access to the best deals. The company has also agreed not to use marketplace data to gain a competitive advantage and will allow sellers to negotiate their own delivery rates with independent providers of Prime delivery services.

In a separate investigation into competition on Facebook’s marketplace, the CMA identified the risk of unfair competitive advantage resulting from the exploitation of advertising customers’ data. As a result, Meta has pledged to limit its use of ad data to protect consumers and prevent the distortion of competition.

The agreements reached with Amazon and Meta aim to create a fair and competitive environment for independent sellers and safeguard the interests of customers. The CMA plans to appoint an independent trustee to monitor compliance with these commitments, ensuring that both companies uphold their promises.

These developments mark an important step in the UK’s efforts to promote fair competition in the tech industry. By holding tech giants accountable for their practices, the CMA is striving to foster an environment that benefits both sellers and consumers alike.

