Rising Margins and Growth: Key Predictions for the Future of Internet Platforms

In a recent report, Wedbush analysts shared their outlook for the internet industry in 2024, highlighting the leading consumer internet platforms and their prospects for the future. With rising margins and improving industry growth rates, eCommerce and digital advertising continue to dominate the landscape.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) and Meta Platforms Inc (META) emerge as the top ideas vertical for 2024. Amazon’s strong position in eCommerce is expected to drive further growth, with retail margins on the rise and advertising revenue outperforming the broader industry. The analysts maintain an optimistic outlook on Amazon, maintaining an “Outperform” rating with a price target of $210.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is set to benefit from improved monetization of new products and features, such as Reels and click-to-message options. Furthermore, the introduction of generative AI technologies like Meta AI and AI avatars on Facebook and Instagram could enhance user engagement in 2024 and beyond. Wedbush analysts maintain an “Outperform” rating for Meta, raising the price target from $350 to $420.

While Google (Alphabet Inc) remains a long-term winner in the digital advertising industry, 2024 is predicted to be a more challenging year for the tech giant. Recent deceleration of Google Cloud, uncertainties surrounding AI initiatives, and the impact of generative AI on search pose potential challenges. Nevertheless, Wedbush analysts foresee modest margin expansion for Google in 2024 as growth accelerates within the industry. The analysts assign an “Outperform” rating for Google, with a price target of $160.

Looking ahead, eCommerce is expected to experience normalized growth rates, with a projected increase in eCommerce penetration of total retail in the U.S. Digital advertising, particularly retail media, remains one of the fastest-growing segments of the industry.

In summary, the analysts’ predictions for 2024 highlight the continued dominance of leading consumer internet platforms in the eCommerce and digital advertising sectors, while also acknowledging potential challenges and opportunities in the evolving landscape.