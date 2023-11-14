New Live-Action Masters of the Universe Film in Development

After the recent collapse of the project at Netflix, Amazon MGM Studios has reportedly set its sights on creating a live-action film based on the beloved ’80s toys from Mattel, Masters of the Universe. Although in the early stages of negotiations, the streaming giant is eager to revive the iconic franchise.

Adam and Aaron Nee, the talented writer-directors behind “The Lost City,” have been tapped to continue their work on the film adaptation. Additionally, Kyle Allen is rumored to be involved and has been lined up for the lead role of Prince Adam, better known as the mighty He-Man. The highly successful producer Todd Black is also on board to bring this legendary tale to life on the big screen.

Masters of the Universe follows the journey of Adam, an orphan who discovers his true destiny as a prince destined to protect a distant land from the nefarious wizard Skeletor. The franchise has enjoyed recent success through animated adaptations such as “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power,” “Masters of the Universe: Revelation,” and “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe,” all of which were released on Netflix. Notable voice talents such as Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Chris Wood, and Sarah Michelle Gellar have lent their voices to these series, with Kevin Smith serving as showrunner for “Masters of the Universe: Revelation.”

Although Netflix recently abandoned its live-action Masters project due to budgetary constraints, Amazon MGM Studios believes in the potential of this beloved franchise. Previous attempts to develop the property for the big screen were made Sony and Warner Bros., but it was The Cannon Group that successfully produced a live-action film back in 1987. Unfortunately, despite starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man, the film underperformed at the box office, grossing just over $17.3 million.

With Amazon MGM Studios now taking the reins, fans of Masters of the Universe can look forward to an epic retelling of this iconic story, filled with action, adventure, and the timeless battle between good and evil.

