Experience Smart Entertainment with the Best Sony 4K TVs Under 65000 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is in full swing, offering exciting offers and discounts on a wide range of products. One category that has generated a lot of interest is smart TVs, particularly high-performance 4K TVs. Among the top brands in this space, Sony stands out for its impressive picture quality, stunning designs, and cutting-edge technology.

When it comes to buying a new smart TV, we understand that there can be a lot of queries and confusion. That’s why we have curated a list of the best Sony 4K TVs under 65000 to help you make an informed decision. These TVs not only offer excellent display quality but also come with user-friendly interfaces, budget-friendly pricing, and special features that enhance your viewing experience.

1. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Experience exceptional picture quality and immersive sound with this 43-inch ultra HD Smart LED TV. Powered Google TV, it offers a user-friendly and intuitive interface for accessing a vast library of apps. With HDR support and Dolby Audio, you can enjoy a broader range of colors and clear, immersive sound. Price: Rs. 48,440.

2. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

This Google TV provides a seamless streaming experience with its 4K processor and vibrant display. With Apple AirPlay and Alexa compatibility, you can easily stream content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac and control your TV with voice commands. Price: Rs. 40,990.

3. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Immerse yourself in incredibly sharp and lifelike visuals with this 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Its triluminous display offers a wide color spectrum, resulting in rich and vibrant colors. With built-in Wi-Fi and multiple connectivity options, you can seamlessly access your preferred content. Price: Rs. 52,990.

4. Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Smart LED Google TV

Ideal for smaller rooms, this 32-inch HD Smart LED TV offers vibrant images and seamless voice control. With built-in Wi-Fi, Alexa compatibility, and multiple HDMI and USB ports, it provides a budget-friendly and feature-packed entertainment solution. Price: Rs. 22,690.

5. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Enjoy lifelike visuals and cutting-edge technology with this 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. With Google TV, you can connect to multiple apps on the internet, while Dolby Audio ensures impressive audio quality. Price: Rs. 39,490.

Don’t miss out on these amazing offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. Grab the best Sony 4K TV under 65000 and elevate your entertainment experience. Hurry, as the sale might end soon!

FAQs On The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

1. When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 begin?

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 started on 8th October 2023.

2. When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 end?

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is expected to end soon. Grab the deals before it’s too late!