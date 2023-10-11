BBC Studios and Amazon Freevee Bring Five New FAST Channels to U.S. Viewers

BBC Studios and Amazon Freevee have announced a new partnership that will bring five new free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels to viewers in the U.S. These channels, which will start streaming on October 17, will feature over 1,000 hours of popular BBC series.

In a press release, BBC Studios’ Beth Anderson expressed excitement about the partnership, stating that with their extensive catalog of content across various genres, they are well positioned to curate new entertainment experiences for different types of audiences. She also mentioned the growing popularity of discovering classic TV shows on FAST platforms and how they are delighted to debut their new channels on Amazon Freevee.

This collaboration marks a significant content deal for BBC Studios. Although they have launched content via FAST services before in the U.S., this agreement with Amazon Freevee brings their curated channels to a wider audience through the Freevee app, Fire TV, and Prime Video platforms.

The five new FAST channels include:

BBC Comedy: Offering over 300 hours of comedy content featuring popular British comedians like Catherine Tate, Stephen Fry, and Hugh Laurie. This channel includes talk shows, sketches, and stand-up. BBC Gameshows: Test your trivia skills with British quiz and competition programming. This channel features games of strategy, chance, and cunning, with celebrity special guests. BBC Sci-Fi: Take a journey to a new dimension with over 200 hours of mind-bending science fiction content. From space comedies to sci-fi panel shows, this channel covers a range of genres. BBC Travel: Explore diverse destinations across the globe with celebrity presenters like Stephen Fry and Ewan McGregor. Programs on this channel showcase the captivating people and places of the world. Silent Witness/New Tricks: Dive into beloved long-running crime dramas, following teams of pathologists and retired detectives as they solve mysterious murders.

This collaboration between BBC Studios and Amazon Freevee brings even more options for viewers who don’t mind ad breaks. By expanding their curated channels to a larger platform, BBC Studios aims to provide an enjoyable streaming experience for fans of British entertainment.

Sources: BBC Studios, Amazon Freevee