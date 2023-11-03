Amazon Fire Devices to Feature More Advertisements

Amazon is set to increase the amount of advertisements shown on its Fire TV devices, providing users with a lot more advertising content. The upcoming updates will include ads displayed alongside search results and within the top carousel section that promotes shows and movies. While other streaming services have already adopted similar advertising practices, Amazon Fire devices are known for their mix of self-promoting and external ads.

The new advertising strategy is in line with Amazon’s recent announcement of “limited” ads appearing on Prime content. The prominent featured rotator spot, usually reserved for Amazon’s own programming, will now feature advertisements for various products and services such as airlines, fast food, clothes, cars, and electronics. Some of these ads will even include videos that automatically play when displayed on the screen.

To provide users with more control, Amazon allows the autoplay function to be turned off in the device’s settings. Additionally, sponsored tiles will be integrated into search results, visually distinguishing them from regular content. These sponsored ads can be targeted based on genre searches or specific show searches.

Charlotte Maines, the director of Fire TV Advertising, Monetization, and Engagement, explains that these new ads are designed to have the highest impact occupying a prominent position at the top of Fire TV’s home screen. Maines also highlights the persistent nature of these ads, ensuring that users continue to see them while browsing.

While this advertising approach benefits advertisers and Amazon, some users may feel overwhelmed the increased ad presence. However, Amazon aims to strike a balance between providing advertising opportunities and maintaining a positive user experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Will the new advertising updates affect the overall user interface of Fire TV devices?

No, the user interface will remain largely unchanged. The main difference will be the increased presence of advertisements within search results and the top carousel section.

2. Can I disable the autoplay function for video ads?

Yes, Amazon allows users to turn off autoplay for video advertisements accessing the settings, preferences, and featured content options.

3. How can I differentiate between sponsored content and regular content in search results?

Sponsored content in search results will be clearly labeled with a tag denoting it as an advertisement. This labeling helps users easily identify and distinguish sponsored ads from the content they were originally searching for.