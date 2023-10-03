Get Early Fall Prime Day Fire TV Deals for an Affordable Entertainment Upgrade

Amazon has released its latest updated models, including the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the all-new Fire TV Soundbar, during its September hardware event. However, early fall Prime Day deals have arrived for the rest of the lineup, offering affordable ways to upgrade your existing entertainment center.

These deals bring smart TV features to any existing display, without breaking the bank. Some deals start as low as $20, making it accessible for everyone to enjoy the benefits of a smart TV experience. Prime members can also take advantage of free shipping or opt for orders over $25.

In addition to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Soundbar, Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is also available at a discounted price. This streaming media player offers lightning-fast app starts with its octa-core processor, making it 2X more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It comes with hands-free Alexa, allowing you to control your compatible TV, soundbar, and receivers just using your voice, even from across the room.

With the Fire TV Cube, you can seamlessly navigate between your entertainment options. Connect it to your cable box, game console, or webcam, and easily switch from streaming to other devices. It also features the latest in WiFi technology with Wi-Fi 6E support, ensuring smoother streaming experiences.

Moreover, the Fire TV Cube delivers exceptional picture quality. Enjoy true-to-life 4K visuals and support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio. Immerse yourself in a cinematic experience with each scene.

Don’t miss out on these early fall Prime Day Fire TV deals. Upgrade your entertainment center at an affordable price and take full advantage of smart TV features.

