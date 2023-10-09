The Fire TV Stick 4K Max: Is Wi-Fi 6E Worth It?

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the latest offering from Amazon’s lineup of media streamers. While it may not look any different from its predecessor, it does come equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, a cutting-edge connectivity feature. But is it worth the extra $10?

In terms of design, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is identical to the standard version. It’s a slim black rectangle with an HDMI plug and a micro USB port for power. The included Alexa Enhanced Voice Remote is slightly longer than the standard remote, but doesn’t offer any significant improvements.

Internally, the 4K Max boasts a 2.0GHz processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and Wi-Fi 6E. This means it has a slight boost in power compared to its predecessor, and double the storage space. However, unless you plan on loading the device with games, you probably won’t fully utilize the extra storage.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max runs on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, offering a wide range of streaming services and a decent selection of apps. It also features the Alexa voice assistant, but only through the use of the remote. For hands-free Alexa, you’ll need to pair it with an Echo device or upgrade to a Fire TV Cube.

The main selling point of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is its Wi-Fi 6E capability. Wi-Fi 6E expands on the Wi-Fi 6 standard adding 6GHz frequencies, which are less crowded and offer faster and more reliable connections under ideal network conditions. However, you’ll need a Wi-Fi 6E router to fully experience this benefit.

In terms of streaming performance, the 4K Max is fast and capable of delivering 4K HDR content with ease. However, the jump from Wi-Fi 5 to Wi-Fi 6 didn’t make much of a difference in testing, as Wi-Fi 5 already exceeds the necessary bandwidth for streaming 4K HDR content. The advantage of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E lies in congested network environments, where they ensure consistent performance even with multiple devices connected.

In conclusion, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a solid option for those with a Wi-Fi 6E router or for those looking to future-proof their media streaming setup. However, for most buyers, the standard Fire TV Stick 4K is still the better choice at a lower price point.

Sources:

– Wi-Fi 6E: The Biggest Difference You Might Not Notice

– Performance: Fast, But Not Faster