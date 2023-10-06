Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) Review: Upgrades for a Better Streaming Experience

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has been a popular choice for streaming media since its initial release in 2018. With the introduction of the 2023 model, Amazon has made some notable improvements to enhance the overall performance. The new model includes Wi-Fi 6, a more powerful processor, and increased memory capacity. Despite these upgrades, the price remains the same at $49.99.

In terms of design, the Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) features a slightly more rounded shape compared to its predecessor. It maintains the same compact size, measuring 3.9 1.2 0.6 inches and weighing only 1.5 ounces. The stick includes an HDMI plug, and a HDMI extender is provided for easier installation in crowded TV ports. A micro USB port is available for power, although it is worth noting that using a power outlet is recommended for optimal performance.

The included remote control is the same slim black wand found with other Fire TV devices. It features a pinhole microphone for voice commands, along with power and Alexa buttons. The circular navigation pad and dedicated service buttons make it convenient to control various streaming services. Additionally, the remote wirelessly connects to the Fire TV Stick and has an infrared blaster for controlling TV power and volume.

Internally, the Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) offers significant improvements over its predecessor. It includes a 1.7GHz processor that is 25% faster, 2GB of RAM (up from 1.5GB), and Wi-Fi 6 support. The addition of Wi-Fi 6 ensures a reliable and high-speed connection, especially in busy wireless environments. However, it is important to note that to fully utilize Wi-Fi 6 capabilities, a Wi-Fi 6 router is required.

The Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) runs on the Fire TV platform, providing a powerful streaming experience. While the interface is heavily Amazon-centric, all major streaming services are supported, including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and YouTube. The platform also includes suggestions and a live channel guide to easily find content. Bluetooth connectivity allows for private listening with Bluetooth headphones, and the stick also supports Bluetooth game controllers for gaming.

With Amazon Alexa built-in, users can utilize voice commands to search for content, control smart home devices, and access general information. The Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) offers an upgraded streaming experience with improved performance and a user-friendly interface.

