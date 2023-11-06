Affordable 4K QLED TV: A Game-Changing Offer from Amazon

The price of 4K televisions has been steadily decreasing for some time now, and it’s not uncommon to find models under 300 euros. However, this price trend has spread to high-end versions with top-notch features, such as QLED panels and HDMI 2.1. That’s why Amazon is currently offering an unprecedented deal in this sector: a 50-inch 4K QLED TV for just 349 euros, a price never seen before.

This television offers more than one could ask for. Not only does it have a Quantum Dot panel that significantly enhances the color viewing experience, but it also includes HDR10, a comprehensive and up-to-date operating system, and HDMI 2.1. The latter function is particularly important, especially for gamers who own the latest generation consoles like Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, as they require a port with this standard to fully exploit their resolution and capabilities.

Typically, a TV with all these features would cost well over 500-600 euros, but that’s not the case here. While Hisense specializes in low-cost models, this offer is surprising even when compared to the prices of their entire catalog.

It’s worth mentioning that the TV’s operating system, Vidaa, is developed in-house the brand and tends to receive regular updates. However, for those who prefer other options, it’s probably a good idea to consider adding a Fire TV Stick or a Chromecast in the medium-term.

This TV comes with built-in Alexa as a virtual assistant, allowing users to interact with the television through voice commands with the simple press of a button. Whether it’s requesting shows, adjusting the volume, or switching between applications, Alexa has got users covered.

As expected, shipping is completely free, whether or not you have an Amazon account. In just 24 hours, you can have your brand-new TV delivered to your doorstep without paying an extra cent. However, it’s important to note that the express shipping is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, even during the trial month.

