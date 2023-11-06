Upgrade Your Home Entertainment Experience with Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Finale

Get ready to elevate your home cinema experience with incredible discounts on televisions during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Finale! This festive season, Amazon is offering unbeatable deals on top brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, Redmi, Mi, Acer, Hisense, Toshiba, TCL, Vu, and many more.

With Diwali just around the corner, now is the perfect time to invest in a new TV and enhance your home entertainment setup. Whether you’re looking for a sleek design or the latest smart TV technology, Amazon has it all at amazing prices.

Here are some of the top TV deals you can find:

1. Sony Bravia 164cm (65 inches) X74K 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV: Immerse yourself in 4K brilliance and audio clarity with this stunning TV. It comes with built-in Google Assistant, Dolby audio, and a 3-year comprehensive warranty. Purchase it on Amazon for just Rs. 71,490.

2. Samsung 138 cm (55) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV: Enjoy authentic colors and a wide range of contrast with this sleek and slim QLED TV. It also features IoT sensors, audio scenic intelligence, and solar cell technology for easier control. Get it on Amazon for Rs. 56,490.

3. Redmi 80cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV: This affordable smart LED TV offers HD resolution, Fire OS 7, and support for 12000+ apps from the App Store. Grab it on Amazon for just Rs. 9,449.

4. MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV: Bring home the ultimate viewing experience with the MI A Series HD TV. It features PatchWall+, 20W immersive speakers, and Google TV. Purchase it on Amazon for Rs. 9,899.

5. Hisense 108cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV: This budget-friendly QLED TV offers features like light sensing, Dolby Vision, and auto latency mode. You can also avail 6 months of no-cost EMI and a 3-year warranty. Get it on Amazon for Rs. 25,249.

6. TCL 108 cm (43) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV: Experience comfortable viewing with Dolby Vision and artifact-free gameplay with the AiPQ Engine 3.0 and AMD FreeSync technology. You can get up to Rs. 5,500 off with an exchange offer. Nab it for Rs. 23,990.

7. OnePlus 108cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black): This OnePlus smart TV offers the OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, Google Assistant, and 1 billion colors. Avail 6 months of no-cost EMI options and installation at the time of delivery. It is available on Amazon for Rs. 23,749.

Don’t miss out on these amazing offers and upgrade your home entertainment setup before the Diwali festivities begin. Visit Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Finale to explore more deals and make a valuable and long-lasting addition to your home.