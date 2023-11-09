Upgrade Your TV Viewing Experience with Amazing Deals During Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is underway, offering consumers the opportunity to purchase a wide range of products at heavily discounted prices. While the ICC Men’s World Cup captures the attention of cricket fans, why settle for watching the thrilling matches on old, discoloured TV screens? Thankfully, Amazon has a solution for you.

During this Great Indian Festival Sale, you can take advantage of incredible discounts on televisions that will leave you speechless. Here are the top 5 TVs that you can purchase at amazing prices:

1. Redmi F Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV L43R8-FVIN (43 inches) – Originally priced at Rs 42,999, you can now buy it for just Rs 23,999. This TV features a 2GB RAM + 8GB Storage, a refresh rate of 60 Hertz, a metal bezel-less design, and built-in Fire TV with access to popular streaming services such as Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar.

2. Acer Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (55 inches) – Originally priced at Rs 59,999, you can now purchase it for just Rs 30,999. This TV boasts a slim design, Dolby Atmos, Google TV, and Google Assistant, providing you with a seamless and immersive viewing experience.

3. LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UR7500PSC (50 inches) – Originally priced at Rs 69,990, it is now available for just Rs 42,990. This TV offers AI Sound for virtual surround 5.1 up-mix, support for various OTT apps, and game optimizer features.

4. Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL (55 inches) – Previously priced at Rs 99,990, it can now be yours for just Rs 62,990. This TV features Q-Symphony for dual audio support, a universal guide, SmartThings integration, and various smart features to enhance your entertainment experience.

5. Sony Bravia XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-65A80L (65 inches) – Originally priced at Rs 3,49,900, you can now purchase it for Rs 2,61,240. This premium TV offers an exceptional viewing experience with BRAVIA XR OLED technology, Acoustic Surface Audio+, and support for popular streaming apps.

Upgrade your TV viewing experience with these amazing deals during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to bring home a brand-new TV at incredible prices. Hurry, as the sale won’t last forever!

FAQ:

Q: Can I purchase these TVs online?

A: Yes, these TVs can be purchased online through the Amazon platform.

Q: Are these TVs available for delivery across India?

A: Yes, Amazon delivers products across India, including these TVs.

Q: Do these TVs come with warranties?

A: Yes, each TV comes with a manufacturer’s warranty of varying durations. Please refer to the product description for specific warranty details.

