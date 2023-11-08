Save Big on the Samsung 55-Inch OLED 4K S90C TV

Looking to upgrade your home viewing experience without breaking the bank? Well, you’re in luck because Amazon is currently offering a 10% discount on the Samsung 55-inch S90C Series TV. Originally priced at $1,438.19, you can now get this impressive OLED TV for just $1,297.99, saving you $140.20.

But what makes the Samsung 55-Inch OLED 4K S90C TV worthy of your consideration? Let’s take a closer look at its features:

1. Neutral Quantum Processor with 4K Upscaling: Powered AI, this TV’s processor enhances both the picture and sound quality, upscaling content to near 4K resolution.

2. OLED Technology: With OLED technology, you can enjoy vibrant colors and deep blacks. Each pixel is independently controlled, resulting in superior contrast and stunning visuals.

3. Quantum HDR OLED: This TV features Quantum HDR OLED, delivering bright and high-contrast visuals. Whether you’re watching movies, sports, or playing games, the picture quality is exceptional.

4. Dolby Atmos & Object Tracking Sound Lite: Experience immersive 3D audio that tracks on-screen action, thanks to Dolby Atmos. The TV utilizes multiple speakers to create realistic and captivating soundscapes.

5. Q-Symphony 3.0: With Q-Symphony 3.0 technology, the TV syncs its speakers with compatible soundbars, creating a more immersive and synchronized audio experience.

6. Gaming Hub: Gamers will love this TV’s support for 4K at 120 Hz and a variable refresh rate on all HDMI ports. It’s perfect for a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience.

7. Smart TV with Alexa Built-in: With Alexa integration, you can easily control your smart devices and streaming services using voice commands.

8. LaserSlim Design: Sporting an ultra-thin panel and sleek edges, the Samsung 55-Inch OLED 4K S90C TV adds a modern touch to your living space.

Is the Samsung 55-Inch OLED 4K S90C TV deal worth it? Absolutely. A combination of OLED technology, Quantum HDR, impressive audio features, and gaming capabilities make this TV a solid pick. Add its stylish design, and you have a comprehensive package that’s hard to resist.

So why wait? Take advantage of this great deal and elevate your home entertainment experience with the Samsung 55-Inch OLED 4K S90C TV.

FAQ

1. Does the Samsung 55-Inch OLED 4K S90C TV come with a warranty?

Yes, Samsung offers a standard warranty for this TV. It’s always a good idea to check the details of the warranty with the seller or manufacturer.

2. Can I connect my gaming console to this TV?

Absolutely! The Samsung 55-Inch OLED 4K S90C TV supports 4K resolution at 120 Hz and has a variable refresh rate, making it an excellent choice for gaming.

3. Is this TV compatible with soundbars?

Yes, this TV is compatible with soundbars. Its Q-Symphony 3.0 technology allows for seamless synchronization with compatible sound systems, enhancing your audio experience.

4. Can I control this TV with voice commands?

Yes, the Samsung 55-Inch OLED 4K S90C TV comes with Alexa built-in, allowing you to control the TV and other smart devices using voice commands.

5. Does this TV have a slim design?

Yes, the Samsung 55-Inch OLED 4K S90C TV features a LaserSlim design that offers an ultra-thin panel, giving it a sleek and modern look.