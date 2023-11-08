Get Ready for Black Friday with an Amazing Deal on the LG QNED85 Series 65-Inch Smart TV

Looking for a TV that will elevate your viewing experience? Look no further. Amazon is currently offering an incredible 8% discount on the LG QNED85 Series 65-Inch Class QNED Mini-LED Smart TV 65QNED85UQA. Originally priced at $1,196.99, you can now get it for just $1,096.99 and save $100.

So, what makes this LG QNED TV stand out? Let’s dive into its impressive features:

1. 4K UHD QNED Panel: Combining quantum dot and NanoCell technology, this TV delivers a wide color spectrum and high contrast, resulting in vivid and lifelike images.

2. 120 Hz Native Refresh Rate: Say goodbye to motion blur! With a high refresh rate and additional support for VRR, ALLM, and HGiG, this TV ensures smooth motion for fast-paced scenes and gaming.

3. HDR Formats: Experience optimal dynamic range and color with support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision IQ, which automatically adjusts to the content and lighting conditions.

4. Alpha 7 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K: LG’s AI processor enhances both picture and sound quality, providing intelligent upscaling and tailored audio for an immersive viewing experience.

5. Advanced MiniLED Backlight Technology: Enjoy brighter colors and deeper blacks thanks to smaller LEDs and precision dimming, resulting in enhanced contrast.

6. Sports Alert and Sports Mode: Stay up to date with your favorite teams’ scores and games with the Sports Alert feature, while Sports Mode optimizes settings for the best sports viewing experience.

7. webOS 22 Smart Platform with Voice Assistants: Access your favorite streaming services and manage your smart home effortlessly with webOS 22. It’s also compatible with Magic Remote and ThinQ AI apps.

Is this LG QNED TV deal worth it? Absolutely! With its integration of Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies, you can expect a premium viewing experience with vibrant and accurate colors. The powerful AI processor upscales content, delivering clearer images that bring you closer to the action. Plus, its sleek design ensures it blends seamlessly into any living space.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic deal before Black Friday! Upgrade your home entertainment system with the LG QNED85 Series 65-Inch Smart TV.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is a QNED Mini-LED TV?

A QNED Mini-LED TV combines quantum dot and NanoCell technology, resulting in improved color accuracy and a wider color spectrum compared to traditional LED TVs. The Mini-LED backlighting system utilizes smaller LEDs for brighter colors and greater contrast.

2. What is HDR?

HDR stands for High Dynamic Range. It is a technology that expands the contrast and color range of a TV, resulting in more lifelike and vibrant images. HDR content typically includes a wider range of colors and more detailed shadows and highlights.

3. Can I use voice assistants with this TV?

Yes, the LG QNED85 Series Smart TV comes with webOS 22, which supports voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. You can easily control your TV and manage your smart home using voice commands.

4. Does this TV have a gaming mode?

Yes, the LG QNED85 Series TV features a Sports Mode that optimizes settings for a better sports viewing experience. It also has a high refresh rate and supports VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), and HGiG (HDR Gaming Interest Group), making it suitable for gaming enthusiasts.