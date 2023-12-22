Amazon Withdraws Support for Cheech Marin Center after Controversial Artwork

Amazon has cut financial support for the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture in Riverside, California. The decision came after the institution displayed artwork that Amazon considered critical of its business approach in Southern California’s Inland Empire. According to leaked documents outlining Amazon’s strategies for 2024, the company stated it would no longer fund organizations that posed a risk to its interests or did not have a positive impact on its brand and reputation.

The artwork in question, titled “Life Logistics,” featured a triptych of screenprints a political science student, Toni Sanchez. The prints depicted an Amazon warehouse with flames beneath it and the words “BURN THEM ALL DOWN” surrounding it. Sanchez explained that the artwork represented a frustration with city officials who approved warehouse building without considering the desires of community members for other forms of land use.

Amazon had previously donated $5,000 to the Cheech in both 2022 and 2023. However, the company cited the artist’s interview expressing hostility towards Amazon as a reason for withholding further support. The Cheech, which opened in 2022, has received substantial backing from the City of Riverside, which committed $800,000 annually to the institution for its first decade. The museum aims to challenge and provoke through its exhibitions, believing that dialogue fosters a deeper understanding of shared experiences.

While Amazon maintains that its decision was not influenced the political nature of the artwork, this incident raises questions about corporate influence on artistic expression. Critics argue that art spaces should encourage diverse perspectives and social activism, rather than being beholden to corporate interests. The Cheech, known for its focus on Chicanx art and its connection to the community, has been well-received visitors and critics alike. The loss of Amazon’s financial support may impact the institution’s future programming and outreach efforts.