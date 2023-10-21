TikTok and Amazon Clash as Social Commerce Takes Center Stage

In an effort to capture a share of the growing social commerce market, TikTok is aiming to position itself as a shopping destination for its 150 million U.S. users. At the same time, Amazon is incorporating social elements into its platform to attract younger shoppers and enlisting influencers to promote products. The two tech giants are set to compete for dominance in a market that is projected to be worth $100 billion 2025.

TikTok introduced its shopping feature, TikTok Shop, last month and currently generates approximately $7 million in daily sales of products like hairbrushes, teeth-whitening tools, and seasonal clothing in the U.S. They have set a goal of reaching $10 million in daily sales the end of the year. Amazon, on the other hand, reported approximately $603 million in global online store sales per day in the previous year. TikTok is investing heavily in building a logistics operation and has been recruiting former Amazon employees to support its efforts.

To succeed in the social commerce space, TikTok aims to establish trust among its users, emulating Amazon’s reputation for reliability and customer satisfaction. However, some consumers remain skeptical about the authenticity and quality of products sold on TikTok Shop. User reviews on Amazon are still considered more trustworthy, highlighting the challenge TikTok faces in gaining consumer confidence.

TikTok initially launched TikTok Shop in the U.K., but the feature did not resonate with users due to perceived inauthenticity in promotional videos. The company is now working on improving the shopping experience and partnering with more reliable vendors to revive its efforts in the U.K. market.

