Amazon, Apple, and Netflix Among Potential Buyers for Warner Bros.’ Looney Tunes Movie “Coyote vs. Acme”

Amazon, Apple, and Netflix have emerged as potential candidates to acquire Warner Bros. Pictures’ shelved Looney Tunes movie “Coyote vs. Acme,” according to recent reports. Warner Bros. has reversed its decision to shelve the project for a tax write-off and is now considering other potential buyers.

Screenings for interested buyers are reportedly being arranged this month, with Amazon, Apple, and Netflix all in the mix. The news of the film’s shelving caused several filmmakers to cancel their meetings with Warner Bros., adopting a “wait-and-see approach” despite the recent reversal.

Contrary to previous statements, the film had reportedly tested exceptionally well multiple times. Scores for the movie were in the 90s, placing it among the likes of the “Deadpool” films and the first “The Conjuring.”

For director Dave Green, the entire ordeal has been frustrating. He delivered the film on budget, achieved high test scores, and even relocated to the UK for 18 months of post-production in order to save the studio money. Despite his efforts, the film effectively disappeared, leaving Green and his colleagues disappointed.

“Coyote vs. Acme” features the iconic Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote, who hires a human attorney to sue the ACME Corporation for defective product injuries. The film stars Will Forte and John Cena, with James Gunn co-writing the story.

As screenings for potential buyers commence, the fate of “Coyote vs. Acme” hangs in the balance as industry giants explore the opportunity to bring the beloved Looney Tunes characters back to the big screen.

