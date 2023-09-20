Amazon Introduces Upgraded Fire TV Streaming Players

Amazon has unveiled its latest streaming players, the upgraded Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max. These devices feature upgraded processors for faster performance compared to their predecessors. The standard Fire TV Stick 4K offers Wi-Fi 6 and 4K streaming, along with broad HDR support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus. It is 30 percent more powerful than the previous model. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max takes it a step further with Wi-Fi 6E and Dolby Atmos support.

The Fire TV Soundbar was also announced, with a price of $119.99. This soundbar is designed to be compatible with the company’s existing streamers and Fire TV-branded televisions. It provides a simple solution for users looking to upgrade from their TV’s built-in speakers.

During the presentation, Amazon showcased a smarter and more comprehensive Alexa voice experience for Fire TV. This enhancement is based on Amazon’s new LLM Alexa model and will be released as a software update later this year. The voice search functionality will be more powerful, giving Alexa the ability to provide recommendations based on user conversations.

In addition to these improvements, the new Fire TV Stick 4K and Stick 4K Max will also include the ambient mode, which displays artwork and widgets when the screen is not in use.

Overall, the upgraded Fire TV streaming players offer enhanced performance, improved voice experience, and additional features like Wi-Fi 6 support and Dolby Atmos. These new devices provide a comprehensive streaming and entertainment solution for users looking to upgrade their home theater setup.

