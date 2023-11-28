The Rise of Flip: A New Player in the Social Commerce Game

As social commerce gains momentum, a new player has entered the scene, challenging the dominance of giants like Amazon and TikTok. Flip, an app co-founded Iraqi refugee Noor Agha, is gaining traction in certain circles, offering a unique approach to e-commerce.

Similar to TikTok, Flip allows users to browse through vertical videos, each showcasing a different product. Users can purchase the featured products directly through the app clicking on an “add to cart” button. What sets Flip apart is its innovative approach to incentivize users. With every video watched, users earn a small amount, which can be applied as a discount on their purchases.

Flip’s recent aggressive viral referral program has contributed to its rapid growth. While the specifics of the program remain secret, Agha claims that it is a viral engine that surpasses any previous efforts. Users and their referrals benefit from heavy discounting, creating a buzz around the app.

Despite its relative newcomer status, Flip is gaining momentum. Data from SensorTower suggests that the app has been downloaded 3.6 million times worldwide, with a surge in October. Flip was also recognized as the second-fastest-growing shopping app on both iOS and Android during that month, according to Data.ai.

Flip has capitalized on the weaknesses of its larger competitors. Amazon’s user experience has deteriorated over the years, with questionable sponsored listings and a heavy focus on foreign sellers. TikTok’s association with Chinese ownership poses challenges in integrating shopping functions seamlessly.

One of Flip’s key differentiators is its focus on verified brands. Only brands that ship from within the US are eligible to sell directly on the app. Additionally, Flip prohibits brands from directly contacting users, ensuring that endorsements are authentic and based on products users have purchased themselves. The platform includes mechanisms for reporting brands that violate these guidelines.

While the platform primarily features positive reviews, there are concerns about users buying items solely to sell them based on recommendations. Furthermore, Flip faces the logistical challenge of ensuring efficient shipping and delivery. However, Agha is confident that delivery times will improve as the platform grows.

