Regulators Secure Commitments from Amazon and Meta to Enhance Competition and Protect Sellers

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced that it has reached agreements with Amazon and Meta (formerly Facebook) to address concerns regarding unfair competition and the abuse of marketplace data. These new commitments aim to promote a level playing field for independent sellers and prevent the tech giants from gaining an unfair advantage.

Amazon has agreed to give independent sellers a fair chance ensuring that their offers are featured in the site’s “Buy Box,” where most sales occur. The company will also be restricted from using marketplace data obtained from third-party sellers to gain a competitive edge. Furthermore, sellers will have the freedom to negotiate their own delivery rates with independent providers, enhancing their flexibility and control.

Meanwhile, Meta has signed commitments to prevent the exploitation of advertising customers’ data through its Facebook Marketplace. Competitors of Facebook Marketplace who advertise on Meta platforms will now have the choice to opt out of their data being used to improve the Facebook retail platform. Meta has also committed to limiting the use of ad data when developing its products.

These agreements come as a result of separate investigations conducted the CMA into the practices of Amazon and Meta. The CMA had concerns that Amazon was prioritizing its own retail business over independent sellers while also favoring its own warehouse and delivery services over rival logistics firms. Similarly, the CMA investigated Meta’s exploitation of advertising customers’ data to gain an unfair advantage in the marketplace.

By securing these commitments, the CMA aims to foster healthy competition, protect the interests of sellers, and ensure that customers have access to the best product offers. This development aligns with the upcoming Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill, which aims to address competition concerns in the digital sector.

