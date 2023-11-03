New Agreements Amazon and Meta Aim to Protect Consumers on Marketplaces

The UK’s competition watchdog has reached agreements with tech giants Amazon and Meta to ensure consumer protection on their respective online marketplaces. Following separate investigations, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) raised concerns about unfair practices that could harm third-party sellers and consumers.

Firstly, the CMA launched an investigation into Amazon after allegations of the company using data from third-party sellers to copy products. The regulator found that Amazon’s practices on its UK marketplace could potentially be anti-competitive, resulting in a disadvantageous experience for customers. To address these concerns, Amazon has committed to providing independent sellers with a fair chance of having their offers prominently featured in the site’s “buy box,” where most sales occur. Furthermore, Amazon will refrain from using marketplace data obtained from third-party sellers to gain an unfair competitive edge. Additionally, the company will allow sellers to negotiate delivery rates directly with independent providers. Similar commitments had already been made Amazon in response to an EU investigation last year.

Secondly, Meta, the owner of Facebook Marketplace, has also made commitments to protect consumer interests. The CMA highlighted the need to prevent Meta from exploiting advertising customers’ data through its retail platform. Accordingly, Meta has pledged not to use advertising data from competitors to gain unfair advantages and distort competition. Moreover, the company has agreed to limit the utilization of advertising data when developing its products.

The CMA’s acceptance of these commitments reflects a significant step forward in ensuring fair competition and consumer welfare in the digital marketplace. By addressing concerns around unfair practices and data exploitation, these agreements aim to level the playing field for independent sellers and safeguard customer interests.

The new legislation, the digital markets, competition, and consumers bill, is currently making its way through parliament. Once enacted, it will equip regulators with the power to issue substantial fines to big tech firms for contravening consumer protection regulations. The bill seeks to counter issues such as fake online reviews and onerous subscription cancellation processes.

