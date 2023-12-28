Amanda Holden Gives Fans a Glimpse of Her Festive Celebrations and New Home

Amanda Holden, known for her radio hosting and role as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, delighted fans sharing glimpses of her family’s Christmas festivities and a major announcement on social media. The star revealed that she and her family had recently moved into a new home just in time for the holidays.

Although the exact location of their new residence remains a mystery, it was previously reported that Amanda and her husband, Chris Hughes, had sold their stunning Richmond home for a staggering £5 million. The couple managed to make a profit of £1.5 million after renovating the five-bedroom property.

However, Amanda and Chris still own another family property – an £860,000 cottage located in the Cotswolds. They purchased this charming Chipping Norton home in 2012 and dedicated several years to turning it into their ideal living space, complete with half an acre of private land.

Amanda took to Instagram to share several photos from her Christmas break. One particularly glamorous shot captured the star and her eldest daughter, Lexi, dressed in stunning festive attire. Another heartwarming picture featured Amanda’s parents, Judith and Frank, alongside Lexi. Notably absent from these snapshots was Chris, although Amanda recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary sharing a sweet black and white photo of the couple.

As Amanda continues to captivate fans with her talent and personal life, her latest glimpse into her new home and festive celebrations only adds to the allure of her social media presence.