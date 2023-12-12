Amanda Bynes Returns to the Public Eye with a Striking New Look

Amanda Bynes, the former child actress known for her starring roles in movies like “What a Girl Wants” and “Easy A,” has made a triumphant return to the spotlight after her release from a mental health facility eight months ago. However, it’s not just her return that has caught everyone’s attention, but her new platinum blonde makeover.

Taking to TikTok on December 11, Amanda shared a video showcasing her bold new look. In the clip, she flaunts an icy-blonde mullet and dark-blue eyebrows, while keeping her overall makeup simple and natural. Her heart-shaped face tattoo is also prominently displayed.

However, this video wasn’t just about showing off her new appearance. Amanda also took the opportunity to address the issue of unflattering paparazzi photos. She explained that the harsh and bright sunlight in outdoor settings often makes her look “terrible” in paparazzi pictures. She further emphasized that she doesn’t actually look old, but the lighting can create shadows that affect her appearance.

To demonstrate her point, Amanda stepped into various lighting areas in her home, revealing how different lighting conditions can drastically change her look. She concluded revealing her secret to looking good – finding the “best light” around her.

Following the video, Amanda’s followers showered her with praise and support. Comments poured in, complimenting her beauty and confidence. It’s clear that her fans love and appreciate her, no matter the lighting.

In addition to her makeover, Amanda also recently shared a separate video revealing that she had undergone Blepharoplasty surgery on her eyelids. She expressed that the surgery has greatly increased her self-confidence and made her feel better about herself.

Amanda’s return to the spotlight doesn’t stop at her new look. She has also launched her own podcast, aptly named “Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast,” which debuted on Spotify. Clearly, Amanda is determined to make her mark in the entertainment industry once again, and her fans couldn’t be more excited to join her on this journey.