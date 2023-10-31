Amanda Abbington Shares Message of Genuine Kindness after Exiting Strictly Come Dancing

A week after bidding farewell to Strictly Come Dancing, Amanda Abbington took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about the importance of genuine kindness. While her departure from the show left fans speculating, her social media post offered a fresh perspective on maintaining authenticity in one’s actions.

The Sherlock star, who had received positive feedback for her performances on Strictly, expressed regret over her decision to leave. With an emphasis on personal reasons, Amanda made it clear that her departure was not taken lightly. She expressed gratitude for her fellow contestants and the production team, describing them as a “beautiful, hardworking, and talented group of people” whom she would miss dearly.

Notably, Amanda did not mention her professional partner, Giovanni Pernice, in her statement. However, fans quickly recognized her subsequent Instagram story, in which she shared a quote that read, “Shout out to people whose kindness isn’t a strategy but a way of life.” This message seemed to reflect Amanda’s desire to prioritize genuine kindness and authenticity in all aspects of her life.

While her absence from social media had been notable in the past week, Amanda couldn’t resist praising the Halloween special on Strictly. Responding to a post from pro dancer Kai Widdrington, she described his and Angela Rippon’s routine as “F***in fantastic,” showing her ongoing support for her former colleagues.

Amanda Abbington’s departure from Strictly Come Dancing may have left a void in the competition, but her message of genuine kindness serves as a reminder to prioritize authenticity in our actions and interactions. In a world where strategies and ulterior motives often prevail, Amanda’s emphasis on true kindness resonates deeply.

