Amanda Abbington Shuts Down Rumors of Quitting Strictly Come Dancing

In a defiant Instagram post, actress Amanda Abbington responded to rumors that she was considering quitting Strictly Come Dancing, telling speculators to “shut up and grow up.” Abbington, known for her role in Sherlock, was paired with former Strictly champion Giovanni Pernice during the show’s launch. However, reports emerged of clashes between the two during training, with Abbington allegedly unhappy with Pernice’s teaching methods.

Taking to Instagram, Abbington dismissed the claims, stating that her and Pernice were getting along fine and that she was ignoring the “bulls**t.” She criticized those responsible for spreading the rumors, stating, “Just stop it, stop it, grow up. No one gives a s***. Shut up, it’s b**cks, so f* off.” While rumors may circulate, Abbington made it clear that they were baseless and that she was focusing on her performances.

While Abbington has been considered a potential contender for the Strictly crown, she is currently not in the top seven betting favorites. The current favorite is Bobby Brazier.

Source: Chronicle Live