Amanda Abbington Shows Support for Former Strictly Rival Amidst Exit Controversy

Amanda Abbington, known for her role in the hit show Sherlock, recently took to social media to show her support for a former rival on Strictly Come Dancing. This comes just days after her unexpected departure from the show due to undisclosed medical reasons.

While Amanda’s exit from the competition had caused quite a stir among fans and fellow Strictly stars, she finally broke her silence and shared her thoughts on Instagram. In a heartfelt post, she expressed her regret in having to leave the show, citing personal reasons as the cause. She also expressed her love and admiration for her fellow contestants, praising them for their hard work and talent.

With no further explanation from Amanda or the show’s producers, fans have been left to speculate on the reasons behind her departure. However, amidst the speculation, Amanda took the time to show her support for another dance routine on the Halloween special episode.

In a video shared Kai Widdrjngton, one of the judges praised his and Angela Rippon’s Charleston to the Murder She Wrote theme tune. Amanda, clearly impressed the routine, left a comment underneath expressing her enthusiasm, saying, “F***in fantastic.”

While Amanda’s exit has left fans questioning, it’s clear that she still enjoys watching the show and supporting her former competitors. Despite any controversy surrounding the scores given the judges, Amanda’s endorsement of this particular routine showcases her appreciation for the talent and dedication of the participants.

As Strictly Come Dancing continues, fans will undoubtedly miss seeing Amanda on the dance floor, but her show of support for her former rival reminds us of the camaraderie and bond shared the contestants.