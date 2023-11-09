New Religious TV Channel Launched on Samsung Brasil as FAST Channel

Amagi, a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, has partnered with AD Digital to launch TV Aparecida’s new ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel on Samsung Brasil. TV Aparecida, a religious TV channel in Brazil, aims to leverage the growing popularity of FAST channels to expand its reach and engage with audiences across different devices.

The new FAST channel, launched on October 11, mirrors TV Aparecida’s linear TV offerings, including live broadcasts of prayer masses, religious events, and family-oriented variety programs. Through this collaboration with Amagi and AD Digital, TV Aparecida becomes the first Catholic channel available on Samsung TV Plus, providing viewers with an additional free option to access the channel’s programming.

The partnership with Samsung opens up new opportunities for TV Aparecida in terms of advertising insertion and commercial deliveries. By expanding its distribution through Samsung TV Plus, the channel anticipates achieving results in audience engagement and commercial partnership returns. This strategic move aligns with TV Aparecida’s channel distribution strategy and demonstrates the transformative power of FAST channels in Latin America.

To make the launch possible, TV Aparecida implemented Amagi’s cloud solutions, including CLOUDPORT and THUNDERSTORM, for channel creation, distribution, and monetization. Integration with Amagi CONNECT allows TV Aparecida to seamlessly connect with various platforms within the global FAST ecosystem in connected TVs. AD Digital, a strategic partner of Amagi, played a crucial role in facilitating TV Aparecida’s technological transition to the FAST environment.

This partnership between Amagi, AD Digital, and TV Aparecida showcases their commitment to advancing the adoption of FAST and cloudification in Latin America. With their expertise and market experience, these companies are poised to achieve new milestones as they continue to support TV Aparecida’s expansion and enhance audience engagement.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)