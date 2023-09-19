Where to Watch and Stream Am I Actually the Strongest? Season 1 Episode 12

If you are a fan of the TV anime series, Am I Actually the Strongest?, and are wondering where you can watch and stream Season 1 Episode 12, you’ve come to the right place. Am I Actually the Strongest? is an anime based on a shonen isekai light novel series written Sai Sumimori. The story revolves around Haruto Zenfisa, a NEET who is summoned to another world and receives a special gift from a goddess. However, his new parents fail to understand his abilities and abandon him, leaving him to grow up in the forest and fight dangerous creatures.

To watch Am I Actually the Strongest? Season 1 Episode 12 online, you can head over to Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll is a popular streaming platform for anime and provides access to a wide range of shows, including Am I Actually the Strongest?. The voice cast for the series includes talented actors such as Ayumu Murase and Kevin D. Thelwell as Haruto Zenfis, Atsumi Tanezaki and Kate Bristol as Charlotte Zenfis, Ayaka Shimizu and Corey Pettit as Flay, Yū Kobayashi and Lydia Mackay as Giselotte Orteus, and more.

To watch the series, you will need to sign up for a subscription on Crunchyroll. They offer three plans: the Fan Plan for $7.99 per month, the Mega Plan for $9.99 per month, and the Ultimate Fan Plan for $14.99 per month. All plans come with a 14-day free trial, so you can try it out before committing to a subscription. Alternatively, you can create a free account on the platform and watch select episodes of the anime.

The official synopsis for Am I Actually the Strongest? is as follows: “When Haruto is reincarnated as a magical newborn prince, his dream of an easy second life seems within reach. But when his magic levels are deemed weak, his parents abandon him in the forest. Little do they know the readings were wrong and his true abilities are off the charts! With newfound power, can he survive this world and attain the quiet life he longs for?”

