New Trends in Audio Consumption and the Future of Advertising

Edison Research has recently released its latest data from the Share of Ear report, providing valuable insights into the audio consumption habits of Americans aged 13 and above. The data for the third quarter of 2023 reveals some interesting trends that are shaping the audio landscape in the country.

Despite the rise of streaming services, AM/FM radio remains a dominant force in daily audio consumption, accounting for 37% of total listening time. This includes both traditional over-the-air broadcasts and online streaming. Radio continues to hold strong, proving that it remains a reliable source of information and entertainment for many individuals.

Podcasts, on the other hand, have reached a new milestone in popularity, now constituting 11% of daily audio consumption for this demographic. The growth of podcasts is a testament to the increasing demand for on-demand content and the diverse range of topics available to listeners.

Streaming music has also witnessed a significant uptick, securing a 19% share of daily audio consumption. With the convenience and vast library of songs available on various streaming platforms, more and more people are turning to these services as their primary source of music.

However, the report highlights a decline in owned music, such as CDs and digital files, which now only make up 5% of daily listening time. This shift can be attributed to the convenience and accessibility of streaming services, which offer instant access to a wide variety of music without the need to maintain a physical music collection.

Aside from these prominent audio consumption trends, the report also uncovers other categories that contribute to daily audio consumption. These include SiriusXM, YouTube for music and videos, and audiobooks, with each accounting for a share ranging from 3% to 14%.

Looking towards the future, Edison Research, in collaboration with Amazon Ads, is organizing a webinar on November 2 titled “Audio in Evolution: Five Megatrends from a Decade of Streaming Research.” This webinar aims to delve deeper into the significant trends that are driving the growth of audio consumption. It will also explore the brand opportunities that arise from these trends, specifically in the realm of audio advertising. By utilizing data from Edison Research’s Share of Ear and Infinite Dial, as well as conducting fresh surveys and in-depth interviews, the study aims to shed light on the future trajectory of audio consumption trends.

