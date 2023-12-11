Groundbreaking Research Shows Promise of Blood Test for Early Alzheimer’s Detection

A Utah-based biotech company, Resonant, may have made a groundbreaking discovery in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. New research suggests that a simple blood test could detect Alzheimer’s years before symptoms appear, offering hope for early intervention and treatment.

The study, published in Frontiers in Neurology, examined 50 blood plasma samples, including individuals with Alzheimer’s, those with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) who later developed the disease, and control subjects. The test achieved 100% accuracy in identifying patients with Alzheimer’s and those with MCI who went on to develop the disease within five years.

Lead researcher Chad Pollard explained that the blood test works detecting fragments of DNA released dying brain neurons. Under normal conditions, this DNA is undetectable in the blood, but during neurodegeneration, its levels increase significantly. By detecting the presence of neuron DNA in the blood, the test indicates the presence of neurodegeneration.

While the study’s sample size was relatively small, longevity expert Joseph Antoun expressed optimism about the research. Antoun noted the potential of this method but recommended conducting larger studies with a broader population to validate the findings. He also emphasized the importance of ruling out any other preexisting conditions that could impact test results.

Currently, there are blood tests available for Alzheimer’s diagnosis, but they are not yet approved the FDA. The Alzheimer’s Association advises that these tests should only be used specialty care doctors for individuals with memory complaints. However, Resonant aims to launch its Alzheimer’s test in the first quarter of 2024, potentially revolutionizing early detection and intervention.

More than six million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s, and this number is expected to double 2050. The ability to diagnose the disease before symptoms appear could open doors for early treatment and significantly improve patient outcomes.

As Resonant continues to refine its test and expand its research to other neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s and ALS, the medical community eagerly anticipates further progress in the field of early Alzheimer’s detection. This breakthrough could be a game-changer in the fight against this devastating disease.